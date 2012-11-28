ISTANBUL Nov 28 Kuwait Finance House's
Turkish unit Kuveyt Turk has applied for a German
banking licence and aims to become the first Islamic bank in
Europe's largest economy, Chief Executive Ufuk Uyan told Reuters
in an interview.
Kuveyt Turk - which issued a $350 million sukuk, or Islamic
bond, last year - is awaiting a response from German financial
watchdog BaFin but hopes the application process will be
completed next year, Uyan said.
"We are trying to obtain a full banking license," he told
Reuters in his office in Istanbul. "We plan to open branches in
Germany and if this model becomes successful we could consider
going to other European countries."
Uyan said Kuveyt Turk planned to invest initial capital of
45 million euros ($58 million) in its planned German unit.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)