* To invest initial capital of 45 mln euros in German unit
* In talks with companies to obtain mandate for sukuk
issuance
* Plans to set up its own pension unit
By Seda Sezer and Ebru Tuncay
ISTANBUL, Nov 28 Kuwait Finance House's
Turkish operation, Kuveyt Turk, has applied for a
German banking licence and aims to become the first Islamic bank
in Europe's largest economy, Chief Executive Ufuk Uyan told
Reuters.
Kuveyt Turk - which issued a $350 million sukuk, or Islamic
bond, last year - is waiting for a response from German
financial watchdog BaFin, Uyan said. It hopes the application
process will be completed next year.
"We are trying to obtain a full banking license," he told
Reuters in his office in Istanbul. "We plan to open branches in
Germany, and if this model becomes successful, we could consider
going to other European countries."
Uyan said Kuveyt Turk planned to invest initial capital of
45 million euros ($58 million) in its planned German unit.
Islamic finance follows religious principles, such as a ban
on interest and speculation. Kuveyt Turk aims to tap demand from
the roughly 4 million people in Europe's second-largest Muslim
community, many of them of Turkish origin. But it also sees
potential demand among non-Muslims who distrust conventional
banking after the global financial crisis.
"There is significant small-medium enterprise potential
there," Uyan said. "They demand interest-free funds. We want to
play a role in growing this segment."
Kuveyt Turk expects around 30 percent deposit and 15 percent
loan growth this year, Uyan said. For 2013, loan growth is
expected to exceed 15 percent, with deposit growth broadly on
par with this year.
It plans to increase its current capital of around 950
million lira ($530 million) next year and is looking into
setting up its own pension unit, Uyan said.
Kuveyt Turk is in talks with at least two major Turkish
companies about arranging possible sukuk issues, he said.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
($1 = 1.7923 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall, Larry King)