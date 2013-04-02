BRIEF-Huaan Securities' 2016 net profit down 67.7 pct
* Says 2016 net profit down 67.7 percent y/y at 602.0 million yuan ($87.50 million)
ISTANBUL, April 2 Kuwait Finance House's Turkish unit Kuveyt Turk may consider an initial public offering in the coming period after raising its capital by 960 million lira to 2.06 billion lira ($1.14 billion), Chief Executive Ufuk Uyan said on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.8051 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Says 2016 net profit down 67.7 percent y/y at 602.0 million yuan ($87.50 million)
* Says unit secures 27.9 million dinars contract from Kuwait National Petroleum Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 28 VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia's second largest bank VTB, has moved into the agricultural commodities business, with a focus on the Black Sea and Central Europe, its head of global commodities Atanas Djumaliev told Reuters.