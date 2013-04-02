ISTANBUL, April 2 Kuwait Finance House's Turkish unit Kuveyt Turk may consider an initial public offering in the coming period after raising its capital by 960 million lira to 2.06 billion lira ($1.14 billion), Chief Executive Ufuk Uyan said on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.8051 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Ece Toksabay)