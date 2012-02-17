(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Seda Sezer and Nevzat Devranoglu
ISTANBUL Feb 17 Kuwait Finance House's
Turkish bank Kuveyt Turk, which issued a $350 million
sukuk last year, may issue a lira sukuk in Turkey this year,
Murat Cetinkaya, Kuveyt Turk deputy chief executive, told
Reuters.
"This year a lira sukuk issuance is among our priorities,"
Cetinkaya, who is responsible for treasury, international and
investment banking at Kuveyt Turk, said in an interview.
"There is a need for a lira sukuk in the domestic market. A
lira sukuk would provide an opportunity to individual or
institutional investors who are looking for an interest free
instrument."
The Islamic lender is also working with Turkey's Capital
Markets Board and Istanbul Stock Exchange for a dual listing of
its sukuks on the London and Istanbul stock exchanges, Cetinkaya
said.
A $350 million sukuk issued by Kuveyt Turk in October was
the country's first asset-backed sukuk. The Islamic lender also
issued a $100 million sukuk, the first sukuk in Turkey, in 2010.
Both sukuks are listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Kuveyt Turk also plans to provide consulting services to
firms who plan to issue sukuk, Cetinkaya said.