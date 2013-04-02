ISTANBUL, April 2 Kuwait Finance House's Turkish unit Kuveyt Turk plans to issue a lira sukuk worth 100 million lira ($55.40 million) in September or October, Chief Executive Ufuk Uyan said on Tuesday.

Kuveyt Turk, which issued a $350 million sukuk, or Islamic bond, in 2011, will also raise capital by 960 million lira to 2.06 billion lira, it said in a statement. ($1 = 1.8051 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)