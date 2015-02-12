BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Group says contracted sales for April 2017 was RMB5.52 bln
* Contracted sales of company for month of April 2017 amounted to approximately RMB5.52 billion Source :(http://bit.ly/2pcMppz) Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Turkish participation bank Kuveyt Turk is one step closer to issuing sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in the Malaysian market after it received a credit rating from RAM Ratings for a proposed 2 billion ringgit ($551.7 million) programme.
RAM Ratings assigned an AA3 preliminary rating to the proposed programme, which would be issued through its asset-leasing company, the rating agency said in a regulatory filing.
This would mark the first foray into the Southeast Asian Islamic debt capital market by Kuveyt Turk, 62-percent owned by Kuwait Finance House.
In September, the Islamic lender sought approval from Turkish regulators for the programme.
Kuveyt Turk last tapped the market in June, when it issued a $500 million five-year sukuk that attracted over $3.25 billion in orders. ($1 = 3.6250 ringgit) (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Contracted sales of company for month of April 2017 amounted to approximately RMB5.52 billion Source :(http://bit.ly/2pcMppz) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 5 China's sky-high apartment prices and its footloose generation of millennials are fuelling demand for rental apartments, driving investment by foreign private equity funds and Chinese real estate developers.