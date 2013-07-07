BRIEF-Cevian Capital reports 5.57 pct stake in Ericsson
* Cevian Capital II GP Limited reports 5.57 percent stake in Ericsson as of May 19 - SEC filing
DUBAI, July 7 Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility plans to bid for the 26 percent stake in Kuwait Health Assurance Co being auctioned by the country's sovereign wealth fund, Agility said in a statement to Dubai bourse on Sunday.
The firm joins Kuwait Projects Co, which said on Thursday it would bid for the holding, which is being sold by Kuwait Investment Authority. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Cevian Capital II GP Limited reports 5.57 percent stake in Ericsson as of May 19 - SEC filing
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.