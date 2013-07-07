DUBAI, July 7 Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility plans to bid for the 26 percent stake in Kuwait Health Assurance Co being auctioned by the country's sovereign wealth fund, Agility said in a statement to Dubai bourse on Sunday.

The firm joins Kuwait Projects Co, which said on Thursday it would bid for the holding, which is being sold by Kuwait Investment Authority. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)