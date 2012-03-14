DUBAI, March 14 Kuwait is seeking new
offers for a stake in its $1.15 billion healthcare project
Kuwait Health Assurance Co (KHAC), bidder Agility said
on Wednesday.
Agility had already bid about 25.6 million Kuwait dinars
($91.7 million) to acquire a minority stake in KHAC in December,
but that offer appears to have been rejected.
"Company officials were informed that (Kuwait) intends to
retender in the hopes of obtaining a better financial premium,"
Agility said in a statement to the Dubai bourse, on which it is
also listed.
KHAC is a project envisioned in Kuwait's five-year
development plan and aims to privatise expatriate health
insurance and associated medical care. The project also includes
plans to build and operate three new hospitals and 15 health
clinics in the Gulf state.
The company is being set up with a capital of 318 million
dinars ($1.15 billion) and the required equity to establish the
firm is 30 percent, Agility said in an earlier statement.
Strategic investors are required to bid for a quarter of
the 30 percent equity capital contribution.
Agility's shares were down 2.4 percent on the Kuwait bourse
at 0632 GMT.
(Reporting by Matt Smith)