KUWAIT, April 24 Kuwaiti logistics company
Agility said on Tuesday it had filed for $225 million
in claims against the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA),
saying the agency had breached the terms of a contract.
Agility said in a statement U.S. government officials
employed by the DLA and Department of Justice "conspired and
acted in concert to intentionally deprive Agility of its rights
under the Second Prime Vendor Contract."
It said this was "breaching the contract's express and
implied terms and violating regulatory duties."
The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait was not immediately available for
comment.
The $225 million comprises the amount owed in
performance-based distribution fees plus interest, Agility said.
The contract entailed distributing food products to combat
units.
Agility, the largest Gulf Arab logistics company, said it
had filed the claims at the Armed Services Board of Contract
Appeals in Virginia.