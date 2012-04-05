(Adds details, background)
KUWAIT, April 5 Kuwaiti logistics company
Agility will be able to go ahead with a contract to
build and maintain a fish market thanks to a court appeal
ruling, the stock exchange said on Thursday.
Shares in the company had been suspended ahead of the
announcement. The bourse, which makes announcements on behalf of
companies, said trading would begin again shortly. The shares
closed at 410 fils ($1.47) on Wednesday according to Reuters
data.
The government had originally cancelled the contract but
Agility managed to appeal that decision in court, the statement
said. It added that the outcome would not affect Agility's
financial statements.
The company reported a 114-percent rise in fourth-quarter
net profit compared with the same period in 2010, the firm said
in a statement on Saturday.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing
by Mark Potter)