KUWAIT, March 26 Kuwait will launch an initial
tender for construction of a second terminal at its
international airport in coming weeks, a project worth around
700-800 million dinars ($2.5-$2.9 billion).
The project should be finished by late 2016, state-run news
agency KUNA on Monday quoted the undersecretary for the ministry
of works, Hossam al-Tahous, as saying in an interview, adding 16
international companies had expressed interest.
The first stages of the tender will include work on the
design, and consultancy services, Tahous said. Tenders for the
second phase, which will include construction, should happen in
the middle of next year, he said.
He said the ministry hopes solar panels will provide some 10
percent of the terminal's energy supply.
In recent years inefficient planning and tensions between
the cabinet and parliament have plagued policymaking, blocking
important infrastructure and economic development projects in
the OPEC member state.
Any progress on the airport terminal project will come as a
welcome sign that Kuwait is working to break down hurdles for
foreign investment.
Kuwait's 2012-13 development plan includes 324
infrastructure projects worth around 3.5 billion dinars,
minister of public works Fadhel Safar said on Monday, according
to KUNA.
It includes projects such as roads, bridges and government
buildings, he said, adding he would like to expand the private
sector contribution to the development plan.
A parliamentary committee has recommended Kuwait amend its
laws regarding public tenders to allow foreign companies to
participate in bidding directly, without the need for a local
agent, the Arab Times newspaper reported on Monday.
The suggested changes are being added to a draft bill, it
said. The new rules would apply to oil companies, services and
military-related contracts, but exclude other state-owned
company tenders, the newspaper reported, citing MP Ahmed Lari, a
rapporteur for the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee.
Under the proposed changes, Kuwait's Central Bank would be
given the authority to deal with investment decisions and to
supervise tenders, the newspaper said.
In the past decade, Kuwait has attracted just $1.5 billion
foreign investment, or 0.5 percent of total Gulf inflows, while
Yemen attracted $3.5 billion.