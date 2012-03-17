KUWAIT, March 17 State carrier Kuwait
Airways cancelled nine flights late on Saturday after a
walkout by employees calling for higher pay, the company's
managing director said.
The airline workers join around 3,000 striking customs
employees at the Gulf state's ports and borders. The carrier's
4,000 unionised workers last went on strike in October, also
over wage demands.
So far the industrial action across the country does not
appear to have halted oil exports from the OPEC member state as
it did in the wave of strikes last year.
The country is producing around 3 million barrels of oil a
day, according to the state oil company KPC.
On Monday Kuwait's government, under pressure from labour
unions, announced a 25 percent pay increase to state workers.
The increase also comes after a snap election last month that
saw the Islamist-led opposition take control of parliament.
But some unions say the rise was not enough.
Those calling for industrial action say that wages have not
kept up with inflation for the past few years and complain that
pay rises at management levels are not matched with similar
increases lower down in company ranks.
Policymakers have promised to head off inflation in the
prices of basic goods after Monday's announced pay hike.
The upward pressure on wages in Kuwait, partly due to
increased union activity since last year's Arab Spring uprisings
in the region, has become a major issue for economic
policymakers. The finance minister said last year that public
sector wages had risen to about 85 percent of the country's oil
revenues, which he called "a real danger".
Kuwait's central bank governor Sheikh Salem Abdul-Aziz
al-Sabah resigned in February after 25 years in the post,
complaining about the rapid rise in government spending.
However, state finances appear able to cope with the latest
public sector wage hike, at least for now, thanks to high global
oil prices.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall)