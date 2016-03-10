DUBAI, March 10 Kuwait Airways's overhaul may be
management's last chance to save it, as the slump in oil prices
means the government cannot go on funding its losses for much
longer, industry experts say.
Following is a chronology of events that led to the decline
of the airline and of the subsequent attempts to restructure and
privatise the carrier.
1953 - Launch of privately-owned Kuwait National Airways, which
later became Kuwait Airways
1963 - Kuwait government buys 100 percent of airline
1987 - First proposal to privatise Kuwait Airways
1989 - International Air Transport Association, Boeing
predict Middle Eastern airlines' growth will be led by Kuwait
Airways and others
1990 - Iraq invasion; most of Kuwait Airways fleet and parts
stolen, hangars destroyed
1992 - Kuwait Airways participated in formation of Jet Airways,
along with Gulf Air. Its 20 percent stake soon sold for $4
million after a ban on foreign airlines investing in India.
2003 - Kuwait Airways attempts to recover looted engines, parts
from Iraq Airways and Baghdad.
2004 - Kuwait Airways turned into a corporation in a move
towards privatisation
2006 - Kuwait Airways suffers over $700 million in losses.
Ministry of Planning agrees the airline should prepare
a seven-year investment and operational plan, including a
major overhaul of the ageing fleet.
2007 - New CEO says the airline will find it difficult to
progress, especially with fleet renewal, without privatisation
2008 - National Assembly passes legislation authorising the
privatisation of Kuwait Airways; single strategic investor can
purchase 35 percent stake, 40 percent for Kuwaiti investors, 5
percent for workforce, government ownership 20 percent. New
privatisation deadline of February 2010.
2009 - Kuwait Airways president Fawaz Al Farah discusses airport
expansion plans.
2013 - Kuwait Airways chairman Sami al Nisf suspended for plans
to buy five used Airbus A330s from Jet Airways
2013 - Kuwait Airways receives $500 million from Iraq following
$1.3 billion judgment against Iraq Airways and Iraqi state for
damages incurred in the invasion of Kuwait. Airline resumes
flights to Iraq after 17-year break
2014 - Rasha al-Roumi appointed chairwoman. Kuwait Airways
orders 25 Airbus, 10 Boeing planes. Average age of its fleet at
nearly 20 years. Receives new Airbus planes on lease - first new
aircraft in almost two decades.
2015 - Airline receives leased Airbus aircraft, restructures
routes; resumes flights to Munich, Vienna and Istanbul after
17-years of absence
- Kuwait government approves new structure for the
privatisation of Kuwait Airways; 75 per cent government
ownership, 20 percent for citizens, 5 percent for employees
- Launches flights to Sharm el-Sheikh on Emir's orders
after Russian plane crash caused other airlines to suspend
flights.
