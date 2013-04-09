By David French
DUBAI, April 9 Kuwaiti aircraft leasing company
Alafco has hired Deutsche Bank to advise it on a
potential sale of global depositary receipts (GDRs) in London,
two bankers aware of the matter said on Tuesday.
The bank is looking at Alafco's operations to ensure it is
ready for the additional scrutiny that comes with a London
listing, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as
the information is not public.
A GDR represents a block of shares in a company. GDRs are
often issued by firms in emerging market countries to allow
foreign investors to buy the stock more easily.
Alafco's parent company, Kuwait Finance House
(KFH), said in January that some of the leasing firm's shares
may be listed on an international exchange and due diligence was
planned, although it gave no further details.
Alafco made a profit of 25.6 million dinars ($89.7 million)
in its last financial year ended on Sept. 30, 2012, a 45 percent
decline from the previous year.
The timing of the GDR sale and the amount, if any, that a
listing could raise were still unknown, the bankers said.
In response to Reuters queries on the planned listing,
Alafco referred back to the statement in January, adding: "We
are still conducting that study and we have not reported
anything back to our shareholders."
Gulf companies have been looking to London and other stock
exchanges outside the region for both initial and secondary
listings as local markets struggle to shake off the impact of
the 2008 market crash.
Kuwait's stock market soared in the mid-2000s as local firms
used cheap credit to invest, only to collapse in 2008 as the
financial crisis prevented the refinancing of those loans. The
exchange's benchmark index is still down 55 percent from
its June 2008 peak.
While there has been some improvement in market performance
in regional bourses such as Dubai, which on Tuesday hit
its highest since late 2009, over 40 percent of investors in the
Middle East and Africa would prefer to invest overseas, a recent
study by accountancy firm Ernst & Young showed.
Qatar's Doha Bank plans a London GDR offering as
part of a $1.6 billion capital increase, while Abu Dhabi-based
NMC Healthcare completed a $187 million share sale in
London last March.
KFH, one of the largest Islamic lenders in the Gulf Arab
region, owns 53.69 percent of Alafco, according to its website.
State-run Kuwait Airways Corporation owns 11.47 percent and
private investors hold the rest.
($1 = 0.2856 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Editing by Dinesh Nair and Tom Pfeiffer)