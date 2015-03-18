KUWAIT, March 18 Kuwait arrested an opposition
activist on suspicion of insulting Saudi Arabia on his Twitter
account, the state news agency KUNA reported, extending a
crackdown on social media.
Tariq al-Mutairi, head of the liberal Civil Democratic
Movement (CDM), was detained on his way home early on Wednesday
by men in plainclothes believed to be from the state security
service, the alaan.cc news website said, quoting another
activist who was in the same car.
KUNA, quoting an Interior Ministry statement, said Mutairi
was arrested for "publishing a number of tweets insulting the
sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia". The content of the posts was
not clear. Kuwaiti law bans insults of friendly states.
CDM condemned the overnight arrest as a "kidnapping" that
aimed to intimidate the group. "What the security elements have
done by kidnapping the head of the movement in such a way is
clearly intended to send a message of terror in the hearts of
the young men and women of the movement," a CDM statement said.
Last week, Hakem al-Mutairi, a member of the same extended
tribe who heads the Islamist political group al-Umma, was
detained on charges of insulting Saudi Arabia in a television
interview last year. Hakem was freed two days later on bail.
Kuwait bans political parties although political societies
of various shades are tolerated in the country of 4 million.
The Western-allied Gulf oil exporter allows more political
expression than other Gulf Arab states, with a lively press and
an elected parliament, but bans public gatherings of more than
20 people without a permit.
(1$ = 0.2998 dinars)
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Noah Browning)