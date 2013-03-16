PPG ends quest to buy Akzo Nobel for at least six months
AMSTERDAM, June 1 U.S. paints and coatings maker PPG Industries will not launch a formal bid for Dutch peer Akzo Nobel after repeated informal offers were rejected, it said on Thursday.
KUWAIT, March 16 Omar Kutayba Alghanim has been appointed chairman of Kuwait's Gulf Bank KSC, it said in a statement on Saturday.
Alghanim's appointment, for a two-year term, came after former chairman Mahmoud Al Nouri stepped down earlier this month on health grounds, the bank said.
The bank said in January it had more than doubled its net profit in the fourth quarter.
BUDAPEST, June 1 Hungarian holding company Konzum, linked to businessman Lorinc Meszaros, an ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, will acquire a 45 percent stake in MKB Bank after taking control of private equity fund Metis, it said in a statement.