KUWAIT, March 16 Omar Kutayba Alghanim has been appointed chairman of Kuwait's Gulf Bank KSC, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Alghanim's appointment, for a two-year term, came after former chairman Mahmoud Al Nouri stepped down earlier this month on health grounds, the bank said.

The bank said in January it had more than doubled its net profit in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Stephanie McGehee; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by John Stonestreet)