KUWAIT May 21 Kuwait's new loan-to-deposit
ratio rules for banks are aimed at encouraging capital market
development, improving asset-liability matching and boosting
credit supply, the country's new central bank governor said on
Monday.
Under legislation that took effect on May 11, ratios are now
calculated based on loan maturities. Banks can now group other
sources of funding along with deposits in calculating their
loan-to-deposit ratios.
The new rules allow interbank deposits, long and medium-term
loans, certificates of deposit and bonds or sukuks as part of
the calculation, Governor Mohammad al-Hashel said.
"This will increase the amount of banks' available funds for
lending," he said in a written response to questions.
"Inclusion of bonds and sukuks would hopefully promote their
usage and demand, thus supporting capital market development."
For maturities below three months, the loan to deposit ratio
must not exceed 75 percent, according to the new rules.
"(The) higher haircut for short-term deposits is aimed to
further curtail the risk of any potential asset-liability
mismatch," he said.
"It is also to help banks develop a more stable funding
base, since now banks would have the incentive to raise more
deposits of longer maturities," said Hashel, who took office in
March.
Hashel replaced veteran policymaker Sheikh Salem Abdul-Aziz
al-Sabah, who headed the central bank for 25 years before
resigning in March.
The new rules also state that if the funding matures after
one year, banks may have a loan to deposit ratio of 100 percent,
and 90 percent if the funding matures between three months and a
year.
This is aimed at boosting credit supply, Hashel said, adding
that this would also encourage banks to raise deposits of longer
maturities, ensuring a more stable funding base.
The old rules stipulated an 85 percent loan to deposit
ratio.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Will Waterman)