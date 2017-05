Police cordon off the Imam Sadiq Mosque after a bomb explosion following Friday prayers, in the Al Sawaber area of Kuwait City June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jassim Mohammed

DUBAI Kuwait has detained the owner of the vehicle that took a suicide bomber to a Shi'ite Muslim mosque where he detonated explosives, killing 27 people, state media reported on Saturday.

The interior ministry said it was now looking for the driver of the Japanese-made car, who left the mosque immediately after Friday's bombing, Kuwait television and the official KUNA news agency reported.

(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, Writing by William Maclean; editing by John Stonestreet)