(Repeats story unchanged)
* Kuwait is most open Gulf Arab society
* Social and religious divisions persist
* Islamic State attack exploited social divisions
* Some Kuwaits fear authoritarian government response
By Angus McDowall
KUWAIT, June 29 By sending a Saudi Arabian
suicide bomber to Kuwait and recruiting local members of a
stateless underclass to help him attack a Shi'ite Muslim mosque,
an Islamic State cell struck at the Gulf Arab monarchy's most
potent internal divisions.
Relations have traditionally been good between the 70
percent of Kuwait's 1.4 million citizens who are Sunni and the
Shi'ites who make up 30 percent, but regional rivalry between
Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran has opened some fissures.
The country, home to the region's most open Arab society, is
also divided between descendents of its original townsfolk and
those of Bedouin tribes, between Islamists and liberals and
between rich and poor.
For decades, Kuwait's ruling Al Sabah family has played the
social, religious and political groupings off against each
other, say critics, while sidelining injustices such as the
plight of over 130,000 stateless "bidoon", meaning "without".
Islamic State is adept at exploiting vulnerabilities with
its violently puritanical message and call to an Islamist
utopia, a tactic it could use in other Gulf Arab states where
despite great wealth, bitter inequalities persist.
But while many Kuwaitis say they hope the government will
respond to this challenge by addressing internal problems and
maintaining its open tradition, they fret it will instead follow
the authoritarian lead of the biggest Gulf state, Saudi Arabia.
"Now there is a lot of fear after this action that the
government will take more measures regarding more security, more
limits of rights," said Mohammed al-Dallal, a former member of
parliament with the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Islamic
Constitutional Movement.
Friday's attack, which killed 27 and injured more than 200,
put Kuwait on the front line of a jihadist problem that has been
aggravated in its neighbour Iraq by the tussle for regional
dominance between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Kuwait is a rare island of open debate in the Gulf, with
elected MPs who can challenge the ruling family's appointed
government and a tradition of free debate that allows critics to
publicly question both the state and regional heavyweights.
TRIBESMEN AND SALAFISTS
This diversity has carried a political price, as the Al
Sabah dynasty has often taken advantage of splits to better
maintain its rule, giving or withholding patronage to prevent
any one group from growing powerful enough to threaten its
primacy.
In recent years, seemingly urged on by Gulf allies, it has
grown less tolerant of dissent, jailing citizens for tweets
critical of the Al Sabah and changing electoral laws in ways
critics say make it harder for the opposition to win a majority
in parliament.
What some fear is that the government will now become the
last member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which also includes
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Oman,
to approve a security agreement that could limit rights.
Drive up the highway west out of Kuwait City, through dowdy
suburbs and large open areas of scrub trees intersected by
electricity pylons, and you pass first the bidoon area of
Sulaibiya and eventually the tribal district of al-Jahra.
The houses are smaller and shabbier than in Kuwait's inner
city where the scions of wealthy merchants, both Sunni and
Shi'ite, and the professional classes, make their lives.
Many bidoon are descendents of Bedouin nomads from inside
Kuwait who failed to register with the authorities when its
borders were set 50 years ago, while others are more recent
undocumented migrants from Iraq seeking access to its riches.
At least two of the suspects Kuwait has detained after
Friday's attack are from this disenfranchised community, as was
the Iraq-born father of Mohammed al-Emwazi, known in the West as
Islamic State's beheader of hostages, Jihadi John.
"Islamic State will find some angry people because of some
social issues. I think number one is the bidoon," said Dallal,
describing the issue as a "time bomb".
Kuwait's Bedouin tribes, while much better off than the
bidoon, have historically been looked down on by cityfolk, who
often regarded them as unsophisticated, while they in turn often
decried the cosmopolitan urbanites as irreligious.
It was among these groups that Salafism, the ultra-strict
strain of Sunni Islam native to Saudi Arabia, has thrived in
Kuwait, with its sympathy for tribal traditions, its egalitarian
approach to those within its fold and intolerance of Shi'ism.
Fuhaid al-Humailan, spokesman for a Bedouin Salafi party,
condemned Friday's bombing, but then quickly turned to what he
described as the terrorism perpetrated by the West and Shi'ite
Iran against Arab Sunnis as representing Kuwait's main threat.
NATIONAL UNITY
In the 1980s, the government encouraged Salafists as a
counterweight to the Muslim Brotherhood and the movement has
grown ever since, becoming a force that held many seats in the
last parliament and has mobilised young people on the street.
Although the Muslim Brotherhood has held fundraising events
for rebels in Syria, providing cash that the West believes may
have gone to militants, it is Salafists whose ties to jihadist
groups most worry Kuwaiti liberals and Shi'ites.
"Salafist extremism existed in Kuwait a long time ago. But
the government gave us deaf ears. They didn't listen until this
tragedy happens," said Ali al-Baghli, a liberal former oil
minister at a diwaniya, as Kuwaitis call their nightly salons.
As Shi'ite victims were buried on Saturday, Kuwait's flag
hung at half mast by the emir's seafront palace and condolences
were heard in the Sunni Grand Mosque.
Shi'ites at the funeral, the men and women sipping thimbles
of tea at the salon held at a liberal political society and
Islamists in a Bedouin district outside Kuwait City all
commended their ruler, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah, for
visiting the bomb site within an hour of the attack.
Yet despite the emotional pledges of unity and allegiance,
few people said they expected meaningful changes in how the Al
Sabah handled the grievances Islamic State exploited, and still
fewer seemed to agree on what changes, if any, should be made.
(Editing by William Maclean and Philippa Fletcher)