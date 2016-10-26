DUBAI Oct 26 Equate Petrochemical Company is expected to launch an international bond later on Wednesday, banking sources told Reuters.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Equate is a joint venture between Dow Chemical and Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC).

It obtained a $5 billion syndicated loan in June, and in 2015 it raised $6 billion via a bridge loan needed to acquire MEGlobal from Dow Chemical and PIC.

Equate's debt sale is the first US dollar conventional bond issuance in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries since Saudi Arabia completed a $17.5 billion jumbo bond last week.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, Editing by William Maclean)