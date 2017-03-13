Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
DUBAI, March 13 Kuwait has tightened price guidance for its debut dual-tranche international bond, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Monday.
Guidance for the five-year tranche went down to the 85 basis points over U.S. Treasuries area from initial guidance of the 100 bps over Treasuries area. The ten-year tranche was tightened to the 110 bps over Treasuries area from initial guidance of the 120 bps over Treasuries area.
Order books were in excess of $20 billion, according to the document. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.