DUBAI, March 13 The government of Kuwait GVD-KW has released initial price guidance for its planned debut international bond issue, a document issued by a lead bank showed on Monday.

Guidance is in the 100 basis points over U.S. Treasuries area for a five-year tranche and the 120 bps over Treasuries area for a 10-year tranche.

The senior unsecured 144 A/Reg S bond is expected to be launched and to price later on Monday.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, NBK Capital and Standard Chartered Bank are the bookrunners. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)