KUWAIT, March 9 Kuwait is talking to advisers
about a potential sovereign bond issue, and is considering both
domestic and international bond issues, finance minister Anas
al-Saleh said on Wednesday.
Saleh, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a financial
conference, didn't elaborate. The government has begun drawing
down its financial reserves to cover part of a budget deficit
caused by low oil prices, but it also wants to begin issuing
debt to limit the speed of the drawdown and develop the local
financial market.
Hamad Abdulmohsen al-Marzouq, chairman of major banking firm
Kuwait Finance House, told the conference that the
government had requested a report from local banks on their
ability to finance the deficit, and on whether there was enough
liquidity in the banking system.
The local banks then submitted a study to the finance
ministry and central bank, estimating the banks had the capacity
to finance between 3 billion and 5 billion dinars ($10 billion
to $16.7 billion) over the next three years, Marzouq said.
The ministry projected in January that the government would
run a deficit of 12.2 billion dinars in the next fiscal year
starting on April 1, nearly 50 percent higher than the deficit
estimated for the current year, after contributions by the
government to the sovereign wealth fund.
(Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold and
Andrew Torchia)