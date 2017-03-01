LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - The State of Kuwait has mandated
Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan as global coordinators for fixed
income investor meetings commencing March 6, according to a
lead.
In addition, Deutsche Bank, NBK Capital and Standard
Chartered, together with the joint global coordinators, are
mandated as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.
A debut 144A/Reg S senior unsecured US dollar benchmark bond
offering across five and 10 year maturities will follow.
The meetings will take place from March 6-10 in London, New
York, Boston and Los Angeles.
Kuwait is rated AA by S&P and AA by Fitch, with stable
outlooks.
(Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)