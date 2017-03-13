Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Kuwait has announced guidance of 85bp area over Treasuries on a five-year bond and plus 110bp area on a 10-year tranche, according to a lead.
That compares with initial price thoughts of 100bp area over Treasuries on the March 2022 notes and plus 120bp area on the March 2027 bonds.
Combined order books are over US$20bn, including joint-lead managers interest.
The 144A/Reg S deal is today's business. Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are the global coordinators.
Kuwait is rated AA/AA (S&P/Fitch). (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.