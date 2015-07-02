By Hadeel Al Sayegh
| DUBAI, July 2
DUBAI, July 2 Kuwait is considering issuing
bonds among various options to finance a budget deficit created
by low oil prices, Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh said on
Thursday.
"Going to the market and issuing bonds and so on, could it
happen this year? Possibly yes," he said in an interview with Al
Arabiya television.
"A specialised team at the central bank are studying this
issue and the decisive factor will be what's best for the
country, in addition to the economic benefit to the markets."
Saleh did not specify if Kuwait was considering
international or domestic bonds. The government does not have
outstanding dollar bonds and has only a modest amount of
domestic debt.
Figures showing a budget deficit of 2.31 billion dinars
($7.6 billion) in the last fiscal year to March 31, the first
deficit since 1999/2000, came as a surprise, Saleh said. The
preliminary figures were released on Wednesday
Parliament approved on Wednesday a budget for the current
year that envisages a deficit of 8.18 billion dinars.
In addition to issuing bonds, Kuwait could run down assets
in its sovereign wealth fund to cover its deficit, as Saudi
Arabia has been doing. The Kuwaiti fund holds $548 billion of
assets, estimates the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, which
tracks the industry.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and John Stonestreet)