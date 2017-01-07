RIYADH Jan 7 The Kuwait Stock Exchange has
selected a new chairman for its board of directors, following
the appointment of its previous chairman as oil minister in
December, it said in a statement on Saturday.
The bourse named as chairman Mohammed Ahmed Alsaqqaf, a
member of the board's executive committee and nomination and
remuneration committee.
Kuwait's emir appointed previous chairman Essam Abdul Mohsen
al-Marzouq to head the oil ministry after opposition candidates
won around half of the parliament's 50 seats last month, a
rebuke of austerity measures brought on by low oil prices.
(Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Dale Hudson)