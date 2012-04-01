KUWAIT, April 1 Kuwait's stock exchange said it
had suspended trading in the shares of 19 more companies on
Sunday after they failed to report earnings on time.
The companies - several involved in real estate - join 12
other firms which were suspended earlier this year.
The new companies on the list included investment group
Al-Ahlia Holding and International Financial Advisors
.
The list, which now totals 31 companies, already included
Investment Dar, which brought half of luxury British
carmaker Aston Martin for 479 million pounds ($751.7 million) in
2007 and International Investment Group, which
defaulted on a $200 million Islamic bond in April 2010.
Global Investment House, whose largest
shareholders are the governments of Kuwait and Dubai, was also
on the list, according to a statement on the Kuwait stock
exchange website. www.kse.com.kw/
Kuwait's markets watchdog warned several companies last
month that they would be delisted. ID:nL5E8DG325]
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)