DUBAI Dec 1 The Kuwaiti government asked parliament to approve a supplementary budget of 6.2 billion dinars ($20.4 billion) to fund weapons purchases for the military over 10 years, al-Rai newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah, minister of state for cabinet affairs, confirmed on the sidelines of a conference that the government sent a request for a special budget, but declined to specify the amount requested.

Al-Rai said the government asked that the money be drawn from the country's general reserves. ($1 = 0.3037 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Dominic Evans)