By Hadeel Al Sayegh
| DUBAI, July 28
DUBAI, July 28 Kuwait is preparing legislation
to facilitate issues of Islamic bonds by the government as it
assesses options to finance a big budget deficit caused by low
oil prices, Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh said on Tuesday.
"It is among the priorities of the government," Saleh said
of the sukuk legislation. He was speaking via Twitter in a
question-and-answer session with the public that addressed
citizens' concerns about the widening deficit.
Early this month, Kuwait's parliament approved a budget for
the current fiscal year that envisages a deficit of 8.18 billion
dinars ($27.0 billion) - nearly half total spending - because of
oil's plunge since mid-2014, which has slashed energy export
revenues.
The government is looking at ways to save money by limiting
energy subsidies and other handouts, and this has worried a
public used to a lavish cradle-to-grave welfare system.
Saleh had previously said Kuwait, which has huge financial
reserves, was considering various options to cover the deficit,
including bond issues.
On Tuesday, he did not comment in any detail on possible
government spending cuts, beyond saying a study was underway
that would be presented to the cabinet once completed. He did
not specify when that might happen.
Kuwait's Al-Nahar daily quoted unnamed government sources
this week as saying the finance ministry was proposing to raise
gasoline prices about 50 percent by next April to reduce its
subsidy burden.
Efforts to deal with the budget deficit will not affect
salaries and privileges provided to public servants, Saleh said.
