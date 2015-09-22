DUBAI, Sept 22 Kuwait's budget deficit in the
first five months of its fiscal year stood at 1.094 billion
dinars ($3.62 billion) after a deduction for the Future
Generations Fund, the finance ministry said on Tuesday in a
statement carried by Kuwait News Agency.
The deficit from Apr. 1 to Aug. 31 stood at 361.38 million
dinars before the 10 percent contribution of 733.50 million
dinars to the Future Generations Fund, part of Kuwait's
sovereign wealth fund, the statement said.
Finance minister Anas al-Saleh told reporters on Sept. 15
that Kuwait plans to issue bonds in local currency by the end of
the year to help bridge its budget deficit.
Kuwait's parliament in July approved a state budget for the
current 2015-16 fiscal year, which begins on April 1, that
envisages a budget deficit of 8.18 billion dinars because of low
oil prices.
However, the actual deficit may not turn out to be nearly as
large. The size will depend on oil prices, while Kuwait has in
the past often underspent its budget because of bureaucratic red
tape and tensions between the cabinet and parliament that have
slowed economic projects. This could also limit the deficit.
($1 = 0.3022 Kuwaiti dinars)
