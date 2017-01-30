KUWAIT Jan 30 Kuwait's government projects a
budget deficit of 7.9 billion dinars ($25.9 billion) in the new
fiscal year starting on April 1, finance minister Anas al-Saleh
said on Monday.
That forecast is after a contribution of 10 percent of
revenues to the sovereign wealth fund, and conservatively
assumes an average oil price during the year of $45 a barrel,
Saleh said in a briefing on the government's economic plans.
Brent crude oil is currently around $55 a barrel.
Spending is projected at 19.9 billion dinars next fiscal
year and revenues at 13.3 billion dinars.
