By Sylvia Westall
KUWAIT, March 19 Kuwait's state budget for next
fiscal year envisages a spending increase of about 13 percent
from the current year's plan, state news agency KUNA reported on
Monday as the oil-rich state grappled with a wave of industrial
unrest.
The budget for the 2012/2013 fiscal year, which starts on
April 1, is expected to total around 22 billion dinars ($79
billion), KUNA quoted the head of parliament's budget committee
as saying.
That estimate assumes revenues of around 14 billion dinars,
12.8 billion dinars of which would come from oil, Adnan
Abdulsamad said. The projection is based on an oil price of $65
a barrel, KUNA added.
Although the plan assumes a budget deficit, global oil
prices are currently trading well above $100, so Kuwait could
well post a surplus next fiscal year. For the first nine months
of its 2011/12 fiscal year, the government recorded a budget
surplus of 13.2 billion dinars.
"The government is right to be conservative in terms of its
planning. However, the way oil markets look now it seems that
oil prices are going to average well over $100 a barrel in the
coming months. Despite the spending increase, we do see another
large surplus," said Daniel Kaye, senior economist at National
Bank of Kuwait.
Nevertheless, state finances could come under pressure from
wage increases granted because of the industrial unrest, which
is partly due to increased union activity since last year's Arab
Spring uprisings in the region, and follows a snap election last
month which saw the Islamist-led opposition win control of
Kuwait's parliament.
State-run Kuwait Airways staff are striking over pay
demands and the national carrier was forced to cancel some
flights for a third day on Monday. Customs workers started a
walkout last week over pay.
"What is happening in Kuwait is beyond a state of chaos,"
the Kuwait Times wrote in a front-page opinion piece. "This time
the government has to watch its steps very carefully and take
urgent action."
According to next fiscal year's budget plan, wages for state
employees would rise 7 percent. However, the government approved
a 25 percent rise in pay for civil servants on Sunday and
Abdulsamad told the al-Watan daily that the new increase had not
been included in the budget plan.
Some unions remain dissatisfied with the promised 25 percent
pay hike, arguing that the cost of living is rising -- the
average inflation rate climbed to a three-year high of 4.8
percent in 2011 -- and that wage increases at management levels
are not reflected lower down the payscale.
Government policymakers and economists say that while Kuwait
can afford high pay increases in the short term, thanks to high
oil prices, it risks longer-term trouble if wages keep rising
and oil prices fall back.
One reason for Kuwait's recent budget surpluses is friction
between the cabinet and parliament, which has stalled some major
economic development projects and prevented some budgeted funds
from being spent.
In the wake of last month's election, some analysts fear
that relations between the cabinet and parliament could worsen
further. However, Kaye at National Bank of Kuwait said he hoped
projects would go ahead, supporting economic growth.
"In the past, the government has struggled to spend but we
are hopeful that as we move ahead with the development plan,
capital expenditures will increase somewhat from previous
years," he said.