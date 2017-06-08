DUBAI, June 8 Kuwait's parliament approved a
government budget for the current fiscal year to March 31 that
projects a deficit of 7.89 billion dinars ($26 billion), after a
transfer to the sovereign wealth fund, the official KUNA news
agency said on Thursday.
Spending is projected at 19.90 billion dinars and revenues
at 13.34 billion dinars, of which 10 percent or 1.33 billion
dinars would be given to the wealth fund.
The deficit would be covered by the state's "general
financial reserves", KUNA reported without elaborating.
The budget, based on an oil price of $45 per barrel, assumes
a 30 percent increase in revenues from last fiscal year. Oil
income is projected at 11.7 billion dinars and non-oil revenues
at 1.6 billion revenues, KUNA quoted Finance Minister Anas
al-Saleh as saying.
