KUWAIT Jan 26 Kuwaiti Finance Minister Anas
al-Saleh said on Tuesday that he expected the price of oil for
the 2016/17 budget to be set at around $25 a barrel.
Some 90 percent of the OPEC country's state revenues come
from oil, prompting the Gulf Arab state's emir to call for
measures to cut state expenditures.
Kuwaiti oil prices dropped to around $19.50 a barrel on Jan.
21, but have since rebounded and stood around $22.60 on Monday.
Asked if a $25 a barrel would be the price for oil in the
2016-17 budget, Saleh told journalists: "Around this (figure)."
Speaking on the sidelines of an oil conference in Kuwait,
Saleh also said that parliament would discuss studies prepared
by the government on how to "ration spending" at a meeting on
Feb. 9, but gave no further details.
Kuwait's parliament last July approved a state budget for
the current fiscal year, which runs to end-March 2016,
envisaging a deficit of 8.18 billion dinars ($27.0 billion) -
nearly half of total spending - because of low oil prices.
The budget for the year that began on April 1, 2015,
featured spending of 19.17 billion dinars and revenues of 12.2
billion dinars, assuming an average oil price of $45 a barrel
during the year.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)