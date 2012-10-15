KUWAIT Oct 15 Kuwait's Burgan Bank
plans to issue a bond worth up to 200 million dinars ($711
million), a local newspaper reported on Monday, citing unnamed
sources.
Burgan Bank, which is in the process of buying Eurobank's
Turkish arm, declined immediate comment on the report in
al-Qabas newspaper, which said the bond would be marketed before
the end of this year.
The bond will have a maturity of between seven and 10 years
and yield around 6.00 to 6.25 percent, the report said, adding
that Kuwait's central bank and markets authority would give
approval for the issue soon.
Burgan, the commercial banking arm of Kuwait Projects Co
(KIPCO), received approval from the central bank last
week for its planned purchase of Eurobank Tekfen. It is still
awaiting the green light from Turkish authorities.
Burgan said in April it planned to buy a 99.26 percent stake
in the bank. It would acquire 70 percent from Tekfen's Greek
partner EFG Eurobank in a $355 million deal; the
Kuwaiti lender said it would use internal funds for the
purchase. The remaining 29.26 percent would come from Tekfen
Holding for an unknown sum.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)