BRIEF-NYSE and Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange listing favoured option for Saudi Aramco- FT
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
KUWAIT Oct 18 Burgan Bank is seeking approval to issue bonds worth up to 100 mln dinars ($356 million), the Kuwaiti lender said in a bourse filing on Thursday.
Burgan, which is in the process of buying Eurobank's Turkish arm, gave no further details on the bond issue plans.
A Kuwaiti newspaper reported earlier this week that Burgan, the commercial banking arm of Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO) , was planning to market the bond sale before the end of the year. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
