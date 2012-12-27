KUWAIT Dec 27 Kuwait's Burgan Bank
said on Thursday it had completed a 100 million dinar ($356
million) bond sale, the largest local currency bond issue ever
conducted by a company in the country, and would use the funds
to strengthen its capital base after buying Eurobank's Turkish
arm Tekfen.
The bond issue was "nearly four times oversubscribed", Salah
al-Fulaij, chief executive of NBK Capital, told a news
conference. His company was joint lead manager for the sale
along with KAMCO, a unit of Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO)
.
"Since the onset of the global economic crisis, Kuwait's
bond market has been starved of quality bond offerings, so it is
crucial that local banks help to stimulate supply," Burgan's
chairman Majed al-Ajeel said in a statement.
The 10-year bond is subordinated paper rated BBB+ by Capital
Intelligence. It was issued in fixed- and floating-rate
tranches; in the first five years, the fixed-rate bonds pay 5.65
percent annually while the floating paper pays 3.90 percentage
points over the central bank's discount rate, capped at 6.65
percent. If Burgan decides not to exercise a call option five
years after issuance, the coupon on all tranches increases by
0.25 percentage point.
Burgan, which is KIPCO's commercial banking arm, last went
to market in September 2010, raising $400 million with a 10-year
dollar-denominated bond.
Corporate dinar-denominated issuance has dominated bond
activity in Kuwait since the end of last year, and analysts see
scope for the market to expand.
($1 = 0.2813 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)