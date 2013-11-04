ABU DHABI Nov 4 Kuwait's Burgan Bank
plans to raise up to 150 million Kuwaiti dinars ($531 million)
through a conventional bond early next year to fund its
expansion in the Middle East and North Africa, its chairman said
on Monday.
"We will appoint banks to arrange the bond sale in first
quarter 2014," Majed al-Ajeel told Reuters on the sidelines of a
banking conference, saying that the lender was looking to raise
between 100-150 million dinars.
Burgan is the commercial banking arm of Kuwait Projects Co
(KIPCO). In May KIPCO used Burgan and another
subsidiary, United Gulf Bank, to take a majority stake
in Malta's Fimbank, which specialises in trade finance.
"It is a door to the European Union," Ajeel said, adding
that Fimbank had joint ventures in 13 countries.
He said Burgan had no plans to take a stake in Warba Bank,
, which listed on the stock exchange in September.
. Burgan has 28 branches in Kuwait and further
expansion in the local market will be needs-based, he said.
($1 = 0.2824 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Regan Doherty, Editing by
William Maclean)