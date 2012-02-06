(Adds details, background)
DUBAI Feb 6 Kuwait's emir has asked
outgoing prime minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah to form
a new cabinet, the state news agency KUNA said on Monday, after
the Gulf Arab state held a parliamentary election last week.
Sheikh Jaber, a member of the ruling family, was prime
minister of a caretaker cabinet that resigned on Sunday after
the election.
He was appointed in December after the previous cabinet
resigned in response to a political deadlock that has stymied
reform and held up vital development projects in the major oil
exporter.
Following the deadlock the emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad
al-Sabah, dissolved parliament and called early elections in
which an Islamist-led opposition bloc stormed to victory, taking
control of the Gulf state's fourth parliament in six years.
The new cabinet is expected to face an opposition emboldened
by its gains in last week's vote.
Opposition candidates had been tipped to expand their
influence in parliament, riding on a wave of popular frustration
with corruption and political paralysis.
That anger came to a head in November, when protesters
stormed the chamber demanding the resignation of former Prime
Minister Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammed al-Sabah, whom they accused
of graft.
Thursday's election left the assembly without any female
parliamentarians and reduced the number of Shi'ite deputies.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Tim Pearce)