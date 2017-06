KUWAIT, March 26 Position: Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait

Term: Appointed March 2012

Key Facts:

-- Kuwait's cabinet has approved Mohammad al-Hashel as the new governor of Kuwait's central bank, promoting the 37-year-old from his position as deputy.

-- He replaces veteran policymaker Sheikh Salem Abdul-Aziz al-Sabah, who headed the central bank for 25 years and resigned last month, protesting at a rapid rise in government spending.

-- Hashel had served as Sheikh Salem's deputy since January 2009 and is expected to follow in his footsteps despite his relative lack of experience.

-- Hashel studied in the United States, obtaining a postgraduate degree in finance from Old Dominion University in Virginia and an MBA from Emory University in Georgia.

-- He was a member of Kuwait's stock exchange committee from 2008-2011, during a time when the country decided to privatise the bourse. The privatisation plan is progressing slowly.

-- Hashel is also a member of the technical committee of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), according to his biography posted on the central bank's website www.cbk.gov.kw. The Malaysia-based IFSB issues guidance for the Islamic financial services industry.