BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
KUWAIT, April 30 Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK) , the Gulf state's fourth largest lender, has named Ali al-Moussa as its new chairman, the company said in a statement posted on the bourse website on Monday.
In February CBK reported a sharp drop in full-year net profit and trading in its stock had been suspended until after the bank's annual general meeting, held on Sunday.
Kuwait Stock Exchange halted trading in CBK earlier this month until the bank holds its AGM. Shares of several other companies in Kuwait have also been suspended after firms were unable to report earnings on time.
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.