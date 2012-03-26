Position: Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait
Incumbent: Mohamed al Fashel
Date of birth: April 28, 1974
Term: Appointed in March 2012
Key Facts:
- Kuwait's cabinet has approved Mohammad al-Hashel as the
new governor of Kuwait's central bank, promoting the 37-year-old
from his position as deputy.
- He replaces veteran policymaker Sheikh Salem Abdul-Aziz
al-Sabah, who headed the central bank for 25 years and resigned
last month, protesting at a rapid rise in government spending.
- Hashel had served as Sheikh Salem's deputy since January
2009 and is expected to follow in his footsteps despite his
relative lack of experience.
- Hashel studied in the United States, obtaining a
postgraduate degree in finance from Old Dominion University in
Virginia and an MBA from Emory University in Georgia.
- He was a member of Kuwait's stock exchange committee from
2008-2011, during a time when the country decided to privatise
the bourse. The privatisation plan is progressing slowly.