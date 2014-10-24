KUWAIT Oct 24 Kuwait's central bank aims to cut
the bad loan ratio among Kuwaiti commercial banks to below 3
percent of total loans by the end of this year from 3.2 percent
at present, central bank governor Mohammad al-Hashel said on
Friday.
Hashel, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting
of central bankers from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council,
said he wanted the ratio to fall further to 2 percent by the end
of 2015.
Kuwaiti banks were hit hard by the debt problems of local
investment firms during the global financial crisis. In 2008,
the government guaranteed all deposits at banks to avert a
crisis and the central bank ordered Gulf Bank to raise
$1.3 billion in an emergency rights issue, with Kuwait's
sovereign wealth fund taking a 16 percent stake in the bank.
In the last couple of years, however, many banks have made
considerable progress cleaning up their balance sheets.
Commercial Bank of Kuwait said this month it had
reduced its non-performing loans to 1.3 percent of its total
loan book from a 2009 level of 25 percent.
"The banks are working hard to reduce this figure," Hashel
said. "I have a goal, God willing, that the banks should cut
this ratio to below 3 percent this year...and God willing, it
should fall to the level of 2 percent by the end of 2015."
Big provisions for bad loans taken by Kuwaiti banks in the
past few years have limited profits distributed to shareholders.
"We do not want more provisions, but prudence requires us to
take provisions to the extent necessary," Hashel said, adding:
"Don't overdo it."
Asked about the impact of falling global oil prices on
Kuwaiti banks, Hashel said banks might be adversely affected if
the decline continued for a long time. But he said Kuwait had
coped with periods of low oil prices in the past, and that banks
were able to absorb shocks given their ample liquidity and high
capital adequacy ratios.
He said in a speech to the GCC central bank governors that
the oil price drop had increased pressure on GCC countries to
undertake economic reforms in order to ensure sustainable
growth.
GCC countries began discussing the idea of adopting a
single currency decades ago but the project has made little
progress in recent years, and the United Arab Emirates and Oman
have pulled out of it.
Hashel told reporters the idea was not dead and that
government agencies were still working on it. However, he said
it needed "comprehensive study" in light of the experiences of
other countries, especially the euro zone.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia)