KUWAIT Dec 4 A Kuwaiti court will rule
later this month on a challenge filed by the stock market
regulator against a cabinet decree that ended the tenure of
three of its commissioners, a court official said on Sunday.
The first degree court will issue its decision on Dec. 25.
The October decree terminated the membership of three of the
Capital Markets Authority's (CMA) five commissioners. Local
media reports said the men were removed for violating CMA laws
by holding other jobs at the same time.
The market regulator filed the case to get the three
commissioners -- Saleh al-Yousuf, Nayef al-Hajraf and Yousuf
al-Ali -- back on its board, saying earlier that they alone are
responsible for enforcing their own regulations.
The CMA was formally launched in March, more than 30 years
after the Kuwait Stock Exchange was established. It is meant to
provide a steadying hand for the Gulf's third largest stock
market in terms of capitalisation, after Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Instead, it has been beset with problems, including the
controversy over the commissioners and questions about whether
rules enacted under their tenure would be binding, after the
trade ministry said such decisions were void.
