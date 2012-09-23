BRIEF-Bank of the Philippine Islands says suffers glitch in system; rules out hacking
June 7 Bank of the Philippine Islands President Cesar Consing, in a television interview, says bank
KUWAIT, Sept 23 Commercial Bank of Kuwait, said on Sunday it plans to liquidate its investment unit, according to a bourse filing.
The bank has received necessary approval to hold an extraordinary general meeting and discuss the liquidation of Commercial Investment Company, the statement said.
It said the move "will not have any negative impact on the financial position of the bank", without giving further details.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)
June 7 Bank of the Philippine Islands President Cesar Consing, in a television interview, says bank
HONG KONG, June 7 New World Department Store China Ltd said its parent firm plans to take it private for HK$934.5 million ($120 million), so that it can better tackle a challenging operating environment and take risks in implementing strategy.