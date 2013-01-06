KUWAIT Jan 6 A Kuwaiti court sentenced a man to
two years in prison for insulting the country's ruler on
Twitter, a lawyer following the case said, as the Gulf Arab
state cracks down on criticism of the authorities on social
media.
According to the verdict on Sunday, published by online
newspaper Alaan, a tweet written by Rashid Saleh al-Anzi in
October "stabbed the rights and powers of the Emir" Sheikh Sabah
al-Ahmad al-Sabah.
Anzi, who has 5,700 Twitter followers, was expected to
appeal, the lawyer, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.
Kuwait, a U.S. ally and major oil producer, has been taking
a firmer line on politically sensitive comments aired on the
Internet.
In June 2012, a man was sentenced to 10 years in prison
after he was convicted of endangering state security by
insulting the Prophet Mohammad and the Sunni Muslim rulers of
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on social media.
Two months later, authorities detained Sheikh Meshaal
al-Malik Al-Sabah, a member of the ruling family, over remarks
on Twitter in which he accused authorities of corruption and
called for political reform, a rights activist said.
While public demonstrations about local issues are common in
a state that allows the most dissent in the Gulf, Kuwait has
avoided Arab Spring-style mass unrest that toppled three veteran
Arab dictators last year.
But tensions have intensified between the hand-picked
government, in which ruling family members hold the top posts,
and the elected parliament and opposition groups.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Harbi; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush;
Editing by Jason Webb)