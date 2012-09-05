KUWAIT, Sept 5 Kuwait's top court will announce
on Sept. 25 whether current electoral boundaries are
constitutional, a ruling that could spark protests in the
increasingly politically divided oil producer.
The government asked the court to rule on a 2006 law that
divides Kuwait into five constituencies, a move some opposition
figures say is a bid to abolish the current boundaries and
gerrymander victory in elections expected this year or next.
Opposition activists took to the streets in protest on Aug.
27 and have promised to turn out again if the court rules in
favour of the government and declares the law unconstitutional.
The government says a court ruling is needed to protect
against possible legal challenges to future elections.
Kuwait has been in political limbo since the
opposition-dominated parliament was effectively dissolved by the
same constitutional court in a separate ruling in June.
While the OPEC member state has avoided the kind of mass
uprisings that have transformed the Arab region since last year,
tensions have increased between the government, opposition
lawmakers and youth activists.
Political infighting has held up legislation and investment
in Kuwait which has had eight governments in just six years.
The 2006 election law reduced the number of constituencies
from 25 to try to reduce vote-buying and tribal influence in a
country that enjoys some of the highest per capita wealth in the
world.
Although Kuwait's parliamentary system means more democracy
than in many Arab oil states, political power still lies in the
hands of the ruling al-Sabah family.
The prime minister, chosen by Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad
al-Sabah, hand-picks the cabinet, with the most important posts
going to al-Sabah family members. The 83-year-old emir has the
right to dissolve parliament.
