KUWAIT Feb 22 A Kuwaiti appeals court on Sunday
sentenced an opposition politician to two years in jail for
insulting the country's ruler, local media reported.
Defence lawyers said they intend to appeal the ruling
against Musallam al-Barrak, an outspoken former member of
parliament, to the highest court, news website alaan.cc said.
Other news websites carried similar reports.
A lower court in 2013 found Barrak guilty of insulting
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, in a 2012 speech in which he
appealed to him to avoid "autocratic rule". The court sentenced
him to five years in jail.
Alaan.cc said security forces were deployed outside the
Palace of Justice court in Kuwait City but there was no repeat
of the demonstrations that accompanied the sentence in 2013.
Barrak, who was at his guest house when the ruling was
issued, said he was ready to turn himself in to security forces.
Barrak has long been at loggerheads with the authorities
over changes made in 2012 to an election law which he and other
opposition politicians said were intended to prevent them taking
power.
Barrak had made headlines in 2012 when he addressed the emir
by saying: "In the name of the nation, in the name of the
people, we will not let you, your Highness, practice autocratic
rule."
Kuwait has avoided mass Arab Spring-style unrest but
citizens held large street protests in 2012 after the emir
changed the electoral law. While Kuwait allows more freedom of
speech than some other Gulf Arab states, the emir has the last
say in state affairs.
There has been a series of political trials and authorities
have revoked citizenship of some Kuwaitis in the past two years
that have drawn rebuke abroad and anger at home.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)