* Expects to announce consultancy contracts next month
* Bidders for construction to prequalify by Aug. 7
* State audit bureau may prevent political interference
* But doubts persist over extent of detailed planning
* Fate of independent power/water project unclear
By Ahmed Hagagy and Reem Shamseddine and Amena Bakr
KUWAIT, July 26 Kuwait National Petroleum
Company (KNPC) says it is going ahead with its long-delayed plan
to build the Middle East's largest oil refinery despite
political tensions that have stalled many economic development
plans.
The government expects to announce next month the winner of
the Al-Zour refinery's project management and consultancy (PMC)
contract, a senior executive at KNPC told Reuters.
"The bids have been submitted and now we are in the
evaluation phase...I expect the result to be out in August," the
executive, who declined to be named under briefing rules, told
Reuters.
Five international engineering firms submitted bids for the
PMC contract, industry sources told Reuters: U.S.-based Foster
Wheeler and Fluor Corp, Australia's
WorleyParsons, France's Technip and
British-based Amec. The executive and a spokesman for
KNPC declined to comment on the names of the bidders or the size
of the contract.
Other contractors are due to prequalify by Aug. 7 in order
to bid for the project's engineering, procurement and
construction (EPC) contracts, the industry sources said.
If it goes ahead, the Al-Zour project could have an impact
well beyond its monetary value, helping to restore confidence in
Kuwait's economic management and the government's ability to get
things done.
Originally planned a decade ago, the project, which aims to
provide fuel for power generation and water desalination
facilities and export any excess, is estimated to cost around
$14.5 billion. The refinery would process 615,000 barrels per
day, coming online in 2018; it would exceed the capacity of the
Middle East's largest refinery, Saudi Arabia's 550,000 bpd Ras
Tanura plant.
POLITICAL DELAYS
But Al-Zour and many other plans have been held up by years
of conflict between the cabinet, which is chosen by a prime
minister who is appointed by the emir, and the National Assembly
over allegations of corruption and mismanagement.
Kuwait has seen eight governments come and go in just six
years, blocking or delaying the passage of economic legislation
and disrupting decision-making.
The Al-Zour refinery project was originally awarded in 2008
to companies including South Korea's GS Engineering &
Construction and Japan's JGC Corp. But in
2009 the cabinet decided to halt the project on the grounds that
oil prices were then too low to finance oil projects, industry
sources said; the government is now retendering for it.
Announcing a surprise 42 percent drop in second-quarter
profit last week, Ibrahim Dabdoub, chief executive of National
Bank of Kuwait, the country's biggest bank, blamed the political
turmoil for restricting state spending and delaying tenders for
infrastructure projects.
In June this year a court annulled the results of a
parliamentary election in February which gave opposition, mainly
Islamist lawmakers a majority; fresh elections are widely
expected to be held after the holy month of Ramadan ends around
Aug. 19.
Independent Kuwaiti oil analyst Kamel Al Harami said the
Al-Zour refinery plan no longer needed to be approved by
parliament because it had been designated a top infrastructure
project; it is being supervised by the state audit bureau,
meaning it can theoretically go ahead without political
interference, he said.
He added that the project would help relieve Kuwait of the
need to import cargoes of liquefied natural gas to meet excess
demand for power generation during the hot summer months.
But Harami said he still doubted the project would be
completed on time.
"I'm not optimistic - no one including the current oil
minister has laid out a plan and milestones for this project,
and without that it'll never be complete," he said.
"The current oil minister is worried he won't be in the new
cabinet and there is no one to plan this project now."
Hani Hussein, a former chief executive officer of Kuwait
Petroleum Corp, was reappointed as oil minister this month. But
under the constitution, the cabinet will have to resign after
the parliamentary elections and a new cabinet will be formed.
IWPP STALLED
One plan that appears stalled by political frictions is the
Al Zour independent water and power project (IWPP), which is
separate from the refinery project. Its fate may not become
clear at least until after the elections.
The public-private partnership, funded and operated jointly
by the government and private companies, is to build a 1,500
megawatt power plant and a desalination plant with a capacity of
between 102 million and 107 million gallons per day. It would
start commercial operations in May 2015.
Earlier this year, Japanese trading house Sumitomo
and Europe's International Power Plc said they had
together been named preferred bidders for the project.
"But last month the National Assembly said they wanted to
halt the project because the bidding process wasn't fair, as not
all companies were present to submit the bids," said an industry
source close to the project.
"Now with a new cabinet formed and which might be dissolved,
this project is in a controversial state, as many economic
projects are in Kuwait."